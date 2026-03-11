SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 8,453 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,448,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 95,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.5% during the third quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $243.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.27. The firm has a market cap of $587.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.