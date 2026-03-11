Sands Capital Management LLC Has $279.45 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 99.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 849,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,141 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $279,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL stock opened at $353.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.19. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $293.43 and a 1-year high of $435.92.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 14.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.72%.

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.05, for a total transaction of $745,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,742.85. This represents a 32.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Schwar sold 6,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.36, for a total value of $2,524,610.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,254.40. The trade was a 41.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $28,125,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.17.

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

