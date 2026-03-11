Sands Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,594 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $210,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 7.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after buying an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $8,098,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,814.20. This represents a 46.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FWONK opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.44. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $75.26 and a 12-month high of $109.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.53.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ: FWONK) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world’s largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

