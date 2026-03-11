Critical Contrast: Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) vs. Unitronix (OTCMKTS:UTRX)

Unitronix (OTCMKTS:UTRX – Get Free Report) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of Adobe shares are held by institutional investors. 52.1% of Unitronix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Adobe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Unitronix and Adobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unitronix N/A N/A N/A Adobe 30.00% 61.28% 25.25%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unitronix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adobe $23.77 billion 4.75 $7.13 billion $16.71 16.46

This table compares Unitronix and Adobe”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than Unitronix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Unitronix and Adobe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unitronix 0 0 0 0 0.00 Adobe 4 11 10 1 2.31

Adobe has a consensus price target of $383.08, suggesting a potential upside of 39.24%. Given Adobe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adobe is more favorable than Unitronix.

Risk & Volatility

Unitronix has a beta of 6.17, meaning that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adobe has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adobe beats Unitronix on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unitronix

Unitronix Corporation, a software development and services company, provides knowledge based tools to the mineral exploration industry. It offers PRAXA, which is used to manage sales, distribution, manufacturing, and accounting functions of manufacturing and distribution companies; and GEO-SLEUTH, which automates the early stages of grass roots mineral exploration. The company also explores for gold and base metal properties. Unitronix Corporation was founded in 1975 and is based in Marlton, New Jersey. Unitronix Corporation is a subsidiary of Istamar Holdings.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows members to access its creative products. This segment serves content creators, students, workers, marketers, educators, enthusiasts, and communicators. The Digital Experience segment provides an integrated platform and set of applications and services that enable brands and businesses to create, manage, execute, measure, monetize, and optimize customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, and executives across the C-suite. The Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as Advertising Cloud offerings. It also provides consulting, technical support, and learning services. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. Adobe Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

