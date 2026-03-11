Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,965 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova comprises 1.8% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $50,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $761.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $849.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $831.29.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $838.14 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $894.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $749.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $659.69.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

