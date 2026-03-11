Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 5,251,518 Shares of Aris Mining Co. $ARMN

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,098,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,251,518 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Aris Mining were worth $59,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Aris Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Aris Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMN opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. Aris Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -963.05 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aris Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARMN

About Aris Mining

(Free Report)

Aris Mining Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of precious metal and lithium assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARMN, the company pursues a disciplined strategy of resource definition and project development to deliver value for its shareholders.

The firm’s principal assets include several high-grade gold projects across multiple continents and a strategic lithium property in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.