Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Holdings Decreased by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $12,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PWR stock opened at $563.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 82.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $576.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $496.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $424.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.