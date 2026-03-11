Van ECK Associates Corp Has $51.54 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 299,541 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $51,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter worth $158,085,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,701,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,947 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,380,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,576,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,237,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,063 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.94.

Mosaic News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mosaic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mosaic and Rainbow Rare Earths signed a joint development agreement and completed a favorable preliminary economic assessment for the Uberaba rare?earths project in Minas Gerais, Brazil — a move that diversifies Mosaic’s portfolio into critical?minerals (potential long?term revenue/upside if PFS/DFS are positive). Uberaba Rare Earths Project

Mosaic and Rainbow Rare Earths signed a joint development agreement and completed a favorable preliminary economic assessment for the Uberaba rare?earths project in Minas Gerais, Brazil — a move that diversifies Mosaic’s portfolio into critical?minerals (potential long?term revenue/upside if PFS/DFS are positive). Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised Mosaic’s FY2027 EPS view to $2.34 (from $1.89) and increased several 2027 quarter estimates (e.g., Q2 and Q4 2027), implying stronger expected earnings recovery in 2027 versus 2026.

Zacks raised Mosaic’s FY2027 EPS view to $2.34 (from $1.89) and increased several 2027 quarter estimates (e.g., Q2 and Q4 2027), implying stronger expected earnings recovery in 2027 versus 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and industry pieces (Seeking Alpha, InvestorPlace) continue to profile Mosaic as a leading fertilizer producer amid macro commodity and geopolitical headlines; these pieces can drive attention but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Fertilizers In The Spotlight

Market commentary and industry pieces (Seeking Alpha, InvestorPlace) continue to profile Mosaic as a leading fertilizer producer amid macro commodity and geopolitical headlines; these pieces can drive attention but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Negative Sentiment: Zacks materially lowered near?term 2026 estimates: FY2026 cut to $1.53 from $2.46, Q1 2026 to $0.22 (from $0.75), Q2 2026 to $0.26 (from $0.44) and other 2026 quarters trimmed — signaling weaker near?term profitability and pressuring the stock.

Zacks materially lowered near?term 2026 estimates: FY2026 cut to $1.53 from $2.46, Q1 2026 to $0.22 (from $0.75), Q2 2026 to $0.26 (from $0.44) and other 2026 quarters trimmed — signaling weaker near?term profitability and pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed several 2026 quarter estimates (Q3/Q4 2026) and reduced Q1 2027 from $0.59 to $0.39, leaving the firm with a “Hold” rating — mixed estimate revisions plus a non?buy rating weigh on investor sentiment.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.7%

Mosaic stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.26). Mosaic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 52.07%.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.