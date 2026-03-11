Comparing Nanovibronix (FEED) & The Competition

Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED – Get Free Report) is one of 27 public companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nanovibronix to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nanovibronix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanovibronix -275.12% -24.78% -19.24% Nanovibronix Competitors -569.68% -123.14% -53.62%

Volatility and Risk

Nanovibronix has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanovibronix’s rivals have a beta of 1.80, meaning that their average share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

16.4% of Nanovibronix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Nanovibronix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nanovibronix and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nanovibronix $2.56 million -$3.70 million -0.05 Nanovibronix Competitors $60.10 million -$27.52 million 1.56

Nanovibronix’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Nanovibronix. Nanovibronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nanovibronix and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanovibronix 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nanovibronix Competitors 80 82 166 7 2.30

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 55.06%. Given Nanovibronix’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nanovibronix has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Nanovibronix rivals beat Nanovibronix on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nanovibronix

NanoVibronix Inc. is a medical device company that is focused on creating medical products utilizing its proprietary low-intensity, surface acoustic wave technology. … NanoVibronix’ catheter-based products include the UroShield™ and NG-Shield™ devices that are both CE mark certified.

