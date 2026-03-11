Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.44 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 3.09%.
Here are the key takeaways from Core Molding Technologies’ conference call:
- Core announced $63 million of 2025 business wins (65% in new markets) and says combined launches and market trends give visibility to >$300 million of product revenue in 2027, supported by a $220 million pipeline and plans to add another $50 million in 2026.
- The company won $21 million of annual SMC compound business in 2025 (one-third already launched) and expects all SMC programs to be in production by end of Q3 2026, targeting a >$200 million addressable building-products channel.
- Q4 revenue rose to $74.7 million (+27.8% sequential, +19.5% YoY) with adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.2%, full-year gross margin of 17.4%, operating cash flow of $19.2 million, and strong liquidity (~$88.1 million) with debt/EBITDA <1x.
- Management is investing heavily in Mexico (spent $6.5M in 2025, plans another $18–20M in 2026) to add SMC and ultra-large molding capacity and expects related tooling revenue of ~$35M, while flagging ~$2.5M of non-capital operating costs in H1 2026 and total 2026 CapEx of $25–30M.
- Core remains exposed to a weak truck market (truck = 44% of product sales) that drove a 9.5% full-year revenue decline in 2025; management expects a truck recovery only in H2 2026, guiding 2026 sales to flat-to+5% and warning most new-win impact will arrive in H2 2026 and 2027, creating near-term ramp and margin timing risk.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance
CMT opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $173.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $22.29.
Key Core Molding Technologies News
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat street expectations: company-reported EPS topped consensus and revenue came in materially above estimates (Q4 revenue ~$74.7M vs. est. ~$66.4M), driving the immediate positive move. Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Management set an ambitious FY2027 revenue target of $300M+ and cited new program wins plus Mexico capacity expansion as key drivers — a visible multi-year growth thesis that supports multiple expansion if execution continues. Core Molding Technologies targets $300M+ revenue in 2027 as new wins and mexico expansion drive growth
- Positive Sentiment: Company issued FY2026 revenue guidance of roughly $273.8M–$287.5M, which sits at or slightly above consensus — investors see this as confirmation of continuing top-line momentum. Core Molding Technologies Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings-call transcript provides color on product wins, capacity expansion timeline and margin levers but contains no formal EPS guidance; useful for due diligence but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (CMT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Some data providers report slightly different adjusted EPS figures for the quarter (mixed headlines such as a $0.36 vs. company-reported $0.47), creating short-term noise around the magnitude of the beat. Core Molding Technologies (CMT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains modest (reported net margin ~3.1% and ROE under 6%), so the stock’s re-rating depends on sustainable margin expansion as revenue scales. Core Molding Technologies earnings summary
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 107,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 94,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered composite and polymer solutions for a wide array of industrial applications. The company’s core business includes the design, tooling and high-volume production of fiberglass-reinforced plastics, advanced polyurethane systems, structural composites and specialty coatings. Its products find use in commercial vehicles, off-highway equipment, defense, power sports, recreation and industrial markets.
Core Molding offers end-to-end services ranging from digital design and prototyping to mold fabrication, process development and full-scale manufacturing.
