Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.44 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Here are the key takeaways from Core Molding Technologies' conference call:

Core announced $63 million of 2025 business wins (65% in new markets) and says combined launches and market trends give visibility to > $300 million of product revenue in 2027, supported by a $220 million pipeline and plans to add another $50 million in 2026.

of 2025 business wins (65% in new markets) and says combined launches and market trends give visibility to > of product revenue in 2027, supported by a pipeline and plans to add another in 2026. The company won $21 million of annual SMC compound business in 2025 (one-third already launched) and expects all SMC programs to be in production by end of Q3 2026, targeting a >$200 million addressable building-products channel.

of annual SMC compound business in 2025 (one-third already launched) and expects all SMC programs to be in production by end of Q3 2026, targeting a >$200 million addressable building-products channel. Q4 revenue rose to $74.7 million (+27.8% sequential, +19.5% YoY) with adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.2% , full-year gross margin of 17.4% , operating cash flow of $19.2 million , and strong liquidity (~ $88.1 million ) with debt/EBITDA <1x.

(+27.8% sequential, +19.5% YoY) with adjusted EBITDA margin of , full-year gross margin of , operating cash flow of , and strong liquidity (~ ) with debt/EBITDA <1x. Management is investing heavily in Mexico (spent $6.5M in 2025, plans another $18–20M in 2026) to add SMC and ultra-large molding capacity and expects related tooling revenue of ~ $35M , while flagging ~ $2.5M of non-capital operating costs in H1 2026 and total 2026 CapEx of $25–30M .

in 2025, plans another in 2026) to add SMC and ultra-large molding capacity and expects related tooling revenue of ~ , while flagging ~ of non-capital operating costs in H1 2026 and total 2026 CapEx of . Core remains exposed to a weak truck market (truck = 44% of product sales) that drove a 9.5% full-year revenue decline in 2025; management expects a truck recovery only in H2 2026, guiding 2026 sales to flat-to+5% and warning most new-win impact will arrive in H2 2026 and 2027, creating near-term ramp and margin timing risk.

CMT opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $173.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 107,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 94,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered composite and polymer solutions for a wide array of industrial applications. The company’s core business includes the design, tooling and high-volume production of fiberglass-reinforced plastics, advanced polyurethane systems, structural composites and specialty coatings. Its products find use in commercial vehicles, off-highway equipment, defense, power sports, recreation and industrial markets.

Core Molding offers end-to-end services ranging from digital design and prototyping to mold fabrication, process development and full-scale manufacturing.

