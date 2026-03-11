Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,556,000. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 4,297,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,515 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,442,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 537,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 78.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 442,649 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.88. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide’s offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide’s portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort?oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

