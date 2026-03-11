iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Position Boosted by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 119.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $2,408,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $451.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Stories

