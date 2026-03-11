General Motors Company $GM Stock Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,322,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 989,189 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,909,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 340,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 341,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $3,411,000. Burney Co. raised its holdings in General Motors by 18.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 82,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on General Motors from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore raised their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Trading Up 0.3%

General Motors stock opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.07.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.