Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,557,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 49,681 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $531,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 287.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore set a $380.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $314.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $299.00 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $570.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

