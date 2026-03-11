Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Aparadise Acquisition Corp. $APADU

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aparadise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:APADU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aparadise Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Aparadise Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $549,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Aparadise Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aparadise Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,248,000.

Aparadise Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APADU opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. Aparadise Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Aparadise Acquisition Profile

Aparadise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: APADU) is a special purpose acquisition company formed under Delaware law. The company completed its initial public offering in 2021, raising funds to pursue a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more target companies. As a blank check company, APADU’s primary objective is to identify and acquire a private operating business and bring it to the public markets through a business combination transaction.

Following its IPO, the proceeds from APADU’s offering were placed in a trust account and invested in U.S.

