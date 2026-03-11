Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,206 shares, a growth of 169.2% from the February 12th total of 448 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,016 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,016 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Andritz Stock Performance
Shares of Andritz stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Andritz has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.97.
Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Andritz had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Andritz will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Andritz Company Profile
Andritz AG is a global technology group based in Graz, Austria, with a history dating back to its founding in 1852. The company specializes in providing equipment, systems, and services for industrial processes across four key business areas: Hydropower, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. Through a combination of engineering expertise and in-house manufacturing, Andritz develops tailored solutions that meet the demands of energy efficiency, resource optimization, and environmental sustainability.
In its Hydropower division, Andritz designs and installs turbines, generators, and automation systems for run-of-river, reservoir and pumped storage plants.
