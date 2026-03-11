Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 12,624 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,633,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $352,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 32.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $483,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna set a $325.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.35.

Positive Sentiment: IBM partnership announced to advance sub?1nm logic scaling, covering novel materials, advanced processes and High?NA EUV techniques — a strategic win that reinforces Lam’s role in next?generation node toolsets and long?term TAM expansion. IBM and Lam Research Announce Collaboration

IBM partnership announced to advance sub?1nm logic scaling, covering novel materials, advanced processes and High?NA EUV techniques — a strategic win that reinforces Lam’s role in next?generation node toolsets and long?term TAM expansion. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its firm price target on LRCX to $255 (equal weight) and the bank also boosted chip?gear spending estimates — both moves support a stronger revenue outlook for wafer?fab equipment suppliers and lift investor sentiment for Lam. Barclays Price Target Raise

Barclays raised its firm price target on LRCX to $255 (equal weight) and the bank also boosted chip?gear spending estimates — both moves support a stronger revenue outlook for wafer?fab equipment suppliers and lift investor sentiment for Lam. Positive Sentiment: Inclusion in the S&P 100 (effective March 23) and a sector rebound into semiconductor?equipment names are drawing flows into LRCX, supporting near?term demand from passive and active investors. QuiverQuant Coverage

Inclusion in the S&P 100 (effective March 23) and a sector rebound into semiconductor?equipment names are drawing flows into LRCX, supporting near?term demand from passive and active investors. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~20.7% in February to ~26.1M shares (about 2.1% of float) and days?to?cover is ~3.0 — reduced short exposure can remove a source of selling pressure and amplify rally momentum when demand improves. (data summary)

Short interest fell ~20.7% in February to ~26.1M shares (about 2.1% of float) and days?to?cover is ~3.0 — reduced short exposure can remove a source of selling pressure and amplify rally momentum when demand improves. (data summary) Neutral Sentiment: Industry note: analysts and outlets are reassessing valuation after a very strong 1?year run and recent pullback; Lam’s outperformance raises questions about near?term multiples even as fundamentals remain strong. Valuation Assessment

Industry note: analysts and outlets are reassessing valuation after a very strong 1?year run and recent pullback; Lam’s outperformance raises questions about near?term multiples even as fundamentals remain strong. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling has been reported in recent months (multiple executives selling shares) and some large institutional rebalancing occurred (e.g., UBS trimmed a very large position in Q4 2025) — these can be interpreted as supply signals or portfolio adjustments that cap upside if sustained. Insider & Institutional Activity

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,912.50. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $215.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $256.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

