Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 12,758 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,033,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $622,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Duke Energy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 145,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $219,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 39,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 74.3% in the third quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,142.56. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,633.69. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

More Duke Energy News

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of DUK opened at $129.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $132.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.41%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.