Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 731,891 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,318,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 731,891 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,067,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 18.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 29,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,780,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the third quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Prologis by 52.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 150,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Prologis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore raised their target price on Prologis from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

PLD opened at $136.18 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $143.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.23 and its 200 day moving average is $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.80%.

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

