Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $11.04 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,175 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up approximately 1.1% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 69.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.69.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

