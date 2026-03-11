Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Takes $17.68 Million Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 194,401 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,680,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 155.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on eBay from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Arete Research increased their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.97.

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $80,588.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,743 shares in the company, valued at $458,693.41. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $374,540.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 91,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,848.74. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 44,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $90.86 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average of $88.54.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. eBay’s payout ratio is 28.51%.

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

