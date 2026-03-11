Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes $3.11 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $10,667,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 55.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,993,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $364.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.57.

In related news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 5,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $2,047,128.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,651.20. The trade was a 41.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Melanie Rakita sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $278,110.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,791.92. This trade represents a 15.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,370 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LHX opened at $361.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a one year low of $195.72 and a one year high of $379.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.62%.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

