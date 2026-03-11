Capital Research Global Investors Sells 229,347 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 732,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 229,347 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $674,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 93.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NOW opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.38. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $211.48. The company has a market capitalization of $121.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $186.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cohesity partnership strengthens ServiceNow’s position for enterprise AI agents by adding real-time recovery and resilience for autonomous agents — makes deployments more enterprise-ready and reduces operational risk for customers. Read More.

Cohesity partnership strengthens ServiceNow’s position for enterprise AI agents by adding real-time recovery and resilience for autonomous agents — makes deployments more enterprise-ready and reduces operational risk for customers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow expands healthcare footprint with Aiva voice-AI integration to drive bedside, clinician and operational workflows — a practical, revenue-accretive use case that can accelerate enterprise adoption in hospitals. Read More.

ServiceNow expands healthcare footprint with Aiva voice-AI integration to drive bedside, clinician and operational workflows — a practical, revenue-accretive use case that can accelerate enterprise adoption in hospitals. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Insider and institutional buying signaling conviction in ServiceNow’s AI strategy; reports note CEO purchases and “superinvestors” adding shares — supports medium-term fundamentals. Read More.

Insider and institutional buying signaling conviction in ServiceNow’s AI strategy; reports note CEO purchases and “superinvestors” adding shares — supports medium-term fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company continues to roll out AI products (Autonomous Workforce, EmployeeWorks) and partnerships globally; recognition in industry reports (Forrester) supports positioning but monetization timelines remain key. Read More.

Company continues to roll out AI products (Autonomous Workforce, EmployeeWorks) and partnerships globally; recognition in industry reports (Forrester) supports positioning but monetization timelines remain key. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near-term pressure from analyst downgrades/price-target cuts and profit-taking: coverage notes a price-target cut prompting some selling and contributing to today’s decline. Read More.

Near-term pressure from analyst downgrades/price-target cuts and profit-taking: coverage notes a price-target cut prompting some selling and contributing to today’s decline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Technicals and volume: stock is trading below recent moving averages (50-day ~$122, 200-day ~$157) with above-average volume — amplifies downside risk while the market digests guidance/estimates. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the sale, the director owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.