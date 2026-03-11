Qualstar Corporation (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Short Interest Update

Qualstar Corporation (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 77 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the February 12th total of 614 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,208 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,208 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Qualstar Trading Down 0.9%
OTCMKTS QBAK opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Qualstar has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 million, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of -0.26.
About Qualstar
Qualstar Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of automated magnetic tape library and data storage products. The company’s offerings include modular tape library modules, standalone autoloaders, and multi-frame library systems that integrate with a variety of tape media standards such as LTO, DLT and SDLT. Qualstar’s solutions leverage robotic tape handling to deliver high-capacity, reliable and cost-effective backup and archival storage for data centers.
These tape library systems are engineered for scalability, allowing organizations to expand storage capacity incrementally as data retention needs grow.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Qualstar
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Qualstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.