Qualstar Corporation (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Short Interest Update

Qualstar Corporation (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 77 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the February 12th total of 614 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,208 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,208 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Qualstar Trading Down 0.9%

OTCMKTS QBAK opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Qualstar has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 million, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of -0.26.

Get Qualstar alerts:

About Qualstar

(Get Free Report)

Qualstar Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of automated magnetic tape library and data storage products. The company’s offerings include modular tape library modules, standalone autoloaders, and multi-frame library systems that integrate with a variety of tape media standards such as LTO, DLT and SDLT. Qualstar’s solutions leverage robotic tape handling to deliver high-capacity, reliable and cost-effective backup and archival storage for data centers.

These tape library systems are engineered for scalability, allowing organizations to expand storage capacity incrementally as data retention needs grow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.