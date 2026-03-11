Walmart Inc. $WMT Stock Holdings Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,214,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 108,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,389.24. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $4,158,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 533,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,082,852. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 279,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,140,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Tigress Financial set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

WMT stock opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $997.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.44.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

