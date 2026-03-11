NTT Inc. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Update

NTT Inc. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,780 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the February 12th total of 29,742 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,745 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,745 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded NTT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS NTTYY opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. NTT has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. NTT had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 billion.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) is a Japan-based telecommunications and information technology company. Established as a state-owned entity in 1952 and privatized in 1985, NTT provides a broad array of network services and IT solutions. The company’s core offerings include fixed?line and mobile communications, high?speed internet services, and network management for enterprise and consumer customers.

NTT’s business operations are organized across several key subsidiaries.

