Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 4,460 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Chubb by 13.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 36.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $325.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.62. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $345.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $279.00 to $259.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chubb from $283.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Chubb from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.81.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

