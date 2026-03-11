Sean Ellis Acquires 10,000 Shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Stock

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) Director Sean Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 188,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,360.54. This represents a 5.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sean Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entera Bio alerts:

On Monday, February 9th, Sean Ellis purchased 18,000 shares of Entera Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $22,320.00.

Entera Bio Price Performance

ENTX stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Entera Bio Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Entera Bio by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 43,536 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entera Bio by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 596,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entera Bio by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 28,322 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entera Bio by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Entera Bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENTX

Entera Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entera Bio, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of orally delivered peptide therapeutics. Utilizing its proprietary oral delivery platform, Entera Bio seeks to overcome the challenges of gastrointestinal absorption for large peptide molecules. The technology is designed to facilitate transit across the intestinal epithelium while preserving peptide structure and bioactivity, offering the potential for daily oral dosing in lieu of injectable formulations.

The company’s lead candidate, EB613, is an oral parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog under investigation for the treatment of osteoporosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.