Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Down 75.6% in February

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 310,789 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the February 12th total of 1,272,753 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,689 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,689 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Resolute Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS RMGGF opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited, trading OTC under the symbol RMGGF, is an Australian?based gold producer focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold mining assets across Africa and Australia. The company’s core activities include open?pit and underground mining, ore processing and the sale of gold dore bars to regional refineries. Resolute’s vertically integrated approach encompasses the full mining lifecycle, from early?stage exploration to sustained production and asset optimisation.

Resolute’s principal operating assets include the Syama Gold Mine in Mali, the Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana, the Mako Gold Mine in Senegal and the Ravenswood Gold Mine in Queensland, Australia.

