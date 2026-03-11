Save The World Air Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Save The World Air Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 545 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the February 12th total of 5,381 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,945 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,945 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Save The World Air Price Performance

OTCMKTS:QSEP opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.75. Save The World Air has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

Get Save The World Air alerts:

About Save The World Air

(Get Free Report)

Read More

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company’s energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s primary technology comprises Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product that reduces crude oil viscosity by applying a high intensity electrical field to crude oil while in transit.

Receive News & Ratings for Save The World Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Save The World Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.