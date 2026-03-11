Save The World Air Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Save The World Air Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 545 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the February 12th total of 5,381 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,945 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,945 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Save The World Air Price Performance
OTCMKTS:QSEP opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.75. Save The World Air has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.40.
About Save The World Air
