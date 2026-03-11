Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

VV opened at $311.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.40 and a 12-month high of $321.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.90.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

