Zacks Research Downgrades Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) to Hold

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Subaru Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $8.54 on Monday. Subaru has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 2.27%.Subaru has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.561-0.561 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Subaru will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

Subaru Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUJHY. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Subaru by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 381,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,432 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Subaru by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Subaru by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Subaru by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well?established automotive brand. Subaru’s product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.

Featured Stories

