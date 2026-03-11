Zacks Research Downgrades Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) to Hold

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Subaru Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $8.54 on Monday. Subaru has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 2.27%.Subaru has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.561-0.561 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Subaru will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Subaru
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well?established automotive brand. Subaru’s product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.
In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Subaru
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.