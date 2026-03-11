Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Continental from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Continental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Continental Stock Performance

Continental Company Profile

Continental stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Continental has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Continental AG, trading on the OTC market under the ticker CTTAY, is a global technology company renowned for its wide range of automotive and industrial products. The company’s core businesses include the design, development, and manufacturing of tires for passenger cars, commercial trucks, and specialty applications, as well as advanced automotive systems such as braking solutions, vehicle stability controls, sensors and electronic safety devices.

Founded in 1871 and headquartered in Hanover, Germany, Continental began as a rubber manufacturer before pioneering pneumatic tires in the late 19th century.

