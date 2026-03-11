Kendall Capital Management Acquires Shares of 12,994 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,191,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,247,000 after acquiring an additional 235,398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,684,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,437,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,176,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,200,000 after purchasing an additional 254,165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,092,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,524,000 after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,481,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,843,000 after purchasing an additional 204,497 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $82.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

