Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF $PCRB

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,974,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868,774 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.98% of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF worth $838,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Price Performance

PCRB opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.38. Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $2.5169 dividend. This is a boost from Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 64.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more. PCRB was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.

Further Reading

