75,308 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Purchased by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 75,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,935,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $224.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.20.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 3.6%

VRSK opened at $202.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.60 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.22. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 357.00% and a net margin of 29.56%.The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total transaction of $65,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,738.10. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,920. This represents a 50.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision?support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry?specific applications.

