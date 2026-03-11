Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 346.98 and traded as low as GBX 331. Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 343.75, with a volume of 16,450 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 346.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 302.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.74 million, a PE ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI company, enabling retail, travel and hospitality brands to earn lasting customer loyalty through harnessing the power of real-time, omnichannel and personalized marketing. Our powerful technology combines the world’s most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability with cutting edge, built-for-purpose AI to deliver 1:1 personalization at scale for enterprise businesses, globally.

Our growing customer base includes Loblaws, Southeastern Grocers, Giant Eagle, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, JD Sports, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, the Woolworths Group and many more.

