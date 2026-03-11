Comparing Medical Properties Trust (MPT) and Its Competitors

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Get Free Report) is one of 111 public companies in the “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Medical Properties Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust’s competitors have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust -28.50% -5.87% -1.85% Medical Properties Trust Competitors -0.08% 1.31% 0.82%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $972.02 million -$277.05 million -11.64 Medical Properties Trust Competitors $1.56 billion $209.10 million 29.78

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Medical Properties Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Medical Properties Trust. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Medical Properties Trust pays out -78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.6% and pay out 243.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Medical Properties Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Medical Properties Trust and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 2 2 2 0 2.00 Medical Properties Trust Competitors 2345 7949 8278 277 2.34

Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.05%. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies have a potential upside of 8.72%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust competitors beat Medical Properties Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023. Since the end of the third quarter, the Company has sold four facilities and now owns approximately 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries across three continents. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

