Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 125,244 shares, an increase of 214.5% from the February 12th total of 39,826 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,159 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,159 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aixtron to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Aixtron Trading Up 5.3%

Aixtron Company Profile

Shares of AIXXF opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. Aixtron has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

Aixtron SE, founded in 1983 and headquartered in Herzogenrath, Germany, is a leading provider of deposition equipment for the compound semiconductor industry. The company’s core expertise lies in metal-organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) and atomic layer deposition (ALD) systems, which are used to grow epitaxial layers of materials like gallium nitride, gallium arsenide and related alloys. These systems support applications ranging from light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and laser diodes to power electronics, photonic devices and data communications components.

Operating globally, Aixtron maintains R&D, manufacturing and service facilities across Europe, Asia and North America.

