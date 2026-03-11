Amgen Inc. $AMGN Stock Holdings Decreased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $1,841,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 243,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 56.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 18.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $381.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $375.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.95. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.43 and a 12 month high of $391.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

Key Stories Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

