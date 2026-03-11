Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and traded as low as $4.55. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 1,060 shares traded.

Crimson Wine Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $93.68 million, a P/E ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crimson Wine Group, Inc is a U.S.-based premium wine company that acquires, manages and markets a diversified portfolio of estate vineyards and wineries. Founded in 1999 by Bill Paladino as a winery management and marketing platform, the company went public in 2012 and operates under the OTCMKTS ticker CWGL. Its core business centers on producing small-lot, high-quality wines and offering hospitality experiences at its owned and partner-operated properties.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple appellations in California and Oregon, including Napa Valley, Sonoma Coast and the Willamette Valley.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.