Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 75,774 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the February 12th total of 397,630 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,892 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,892 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BAESY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bae Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Bae Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bae Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bae Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Bae Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bae Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bae Systems

Bae Systems Trading Up 1.4%

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Bae Systems by 3,150.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bae Systems by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bae Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bae Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bae Systems by 68.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAESY stock opened at $122.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.26. Bae Systems has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Bae Systems

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc is a global defense, security and aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of military and related products and services. Formed in 1999 through the combination of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems, the company supplies platforms, systems and support across air, land, maritime and cyber domains. Its portfolio spans combat and support aircraft systems, naval shipbuilding and subsystems, armored and land combat solutions, electronic and sensor systems, munitions, and intelligence, surveillance and cybersecurity capabilities.

BAE Systems serves government and military customers worldwide, with particularly large footprints in the United Kingdom and the United States as well as operations and sales across Europe, the Middle East, Australia and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bae Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bae Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.