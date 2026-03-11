Capital World Investors Increases Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 12,870.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,470,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,397,693 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $502,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 35.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $357,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTI opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.8349 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, November 28th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT’s core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

