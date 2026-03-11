Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 1,834,440 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,597,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834,440 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $337,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $102,185,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $48,702,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 126.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,366,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,955,000 after purchasing an additional 762,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $51,082,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

Lattice Semiconductor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lattice Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lattice won Embedded Computing Design’s “Best in Show” award at embedded world 2026 for its PQC?ready MachXO5?NX TDQ FPGA (quantum?resistant cryptography and crypto?agility). The recognition highlights product differentiation in security?sensitive markets and could support product demand and customer wins. Article Title

Lattice won Embedded Computing Design’s “Best in Show” award at embedded world 2026 for its PQC?ready MachXO5?NX TDQ FPGA (quantum?resistant cryptography and crypto?agility). The recognition highlights product differentiation in security?sensitive markets and could support product demand and customer wins. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply in February (down ~21.1% to 5,764,719 shares as of Feb. 27), leaving about 4.3% of the float sold short and a days?to?cover of ~3.4. Lower short interest reduces immediate downside risk from short squeezes and can support farther upside as bearish pressure eases.

Short interest fell sharply in February (down ~21.1% to 5,764,719 shares as of Feb. 27), leaving about 4.3% of the float sold short and a days?to?cover of ~3.4. Lower short interest reduces immediate downside risk from short squeezes and can support farther upside as bearish pressure eases. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales were filed March 9–10: CEO, CFO, CAO and several SVPs sold shares (aggregate ~17,452 shares) at prices mostly between $90.63 and $93.33, raising roughly $1.6M in proceeds. Each sale trimmed executive ownership by ~1–2.8% though major insiders still hold large positions. While not large enough to imply loss of confidence outright, clustered executive selling can create short?term selling pressure and make some investors cautious. CEO Sale Filing

In other news, SVP Erhaan Shaikh sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $147,181.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 82,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,710,644.61. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $218,642.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 80,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,130.66. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $5,038,753. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of LSCC opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4,586.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.65. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $108.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $145.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

