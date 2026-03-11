Capital World Investors Takes Position in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,629,914 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $434,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAP. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAP opened at $341.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $165.51 and a fifty-two week high of $380.20.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The bank reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $293.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Credicorp from $242.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.60.

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is a Lima-based financial services holding company that operates a diversified group of banking, insurance, and investment businesses. Established in the mid-1990s, Credicorp’s principal subsidiaries include Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), Mibanco (microfinance), Credicorp Capital (investment banking and asset management) and Pacífico Seguros (insurance). The company serves retail, commercial and corporate clients and is one of the largest financial conglomerates in Peru.

Through Banco de Crédito del Perú and its retail network, Credicorp provides a full suite of banking products including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, payment and transaction services, and digital banking solutions.

