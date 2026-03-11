Capital World Investors Decreases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Capital World Investors lessened its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,167,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,315 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.10% of Molina Healthcare worth $988,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.9% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho set a $220.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $109.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $190.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.71.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 3.2%

MOH opened at $141.35 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $359.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.24 and its 200-day moving average is $167.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($3.18). The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.04%.The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.