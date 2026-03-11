Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Ferrari were worth $568,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 24,598.5% in the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,073,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,057,000 after buying an additional 16,008,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $885,051,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,670,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,234 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 721,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,526,000 after acquiring an additional 585,872 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $109,526,000.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $346.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ferrari N.V. has a 12-month low of $328.00 and a 12-month high of $519.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.59 and its 200 day moving average is $400.17.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $3.615 per share. This represents a yield of 99.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $3.13.

Positive Sentiment: Company is actively repurchasing shares as part of a multi-year ~€3.5 billion buyback program; Ferrari reported purchases under the first €250m tranche, a clear cash-return driver that supports EPS and valuation. Read More.

Company is actively repurchasing shares as part of a multi-year ~€3.5 billion buyback program; Ferrari reported purchases under the first €250m tranche, a clear cash-return driver that supports EPS and valuation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/press pieces reinforce Ferrari’s luxury, scarcity-driven pricing power—arguing the stock trades more like a collectible asset than a volume carmaker—supporting a premium multiple. Read More.

Analyst/press pieces reinforce Ferrari’s luxury, scarcity-driven pricing power—arguing the stock trades more like a collectible asset than a volume carmaker—supporting a premium multiple. Read More. Positive Sentiment: External praise from competitors (e.g., Lando Norris saying Ferrari’s cornering speed is “unbelievable”) highlights competitive on-track performance, which boosts brand halo and sponsorship/marketing value. Read More.

External praise from competitors (e.g., Lando Norris saying Ferrari’s cornering speed is “unbelievable”) highlights competitive on-track performance, which boosts brand halo and sponsorship/marketing value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Ferrari published its official driver programmes for 2026 endurance racing, reinforcing motorsport commitments that support long-term brand equity. Read More.

Ferrari published its official driver programmes for 2026 endurance racing, reinforcing motorsport commitments that support long-term brand equity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Fans reacted positively to Lewis Hamilton’s communication with Ferrari’s new race engineer—good PR but limited direct corporate/financial impact. Read More.

Fans reacted positively to Lewis Hamilton’s communication with Ferrari’s new race engineer—good PR but limited direct corporate/financial impact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Entertainment/enthusiast coverage (drag race video between F8 Tributo and 488 Pista) drives consumer interest, but minimal near-term effect on fundamentals. Read More.

Entertainment/enthusiast coverage (drag race video between F8 Tributo and 488 Pista) drives consumer interest, but minimal near-term effect on fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Feature pieces and owner stories (e.g., reflections on owning iconic Ferraris) help brand perception but are not material to near-term shares. Read More.

Feature pieces and owner stories (e.g., reflections on owning iconic Ferraris) help brand perception but are not material to near-term shares. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Race coverage criticized Ferrari’s Australian GP performance (“bottled” race; Mercedes outshone Ferrari), which creates short-term reputational and execution concerns for its F1 flagship. Read More.

Race coverage criticized Ferrari’s Australian GP performance (“bottled” race; Mercedes outshone Ferrari), which creates short-term reputational and execution concerns for its F1 flagship. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Controversy around strategy in Australia—Ferrari publicly defended its calls (“no regrets”)—may signal management/stewardship questions that traders can punish in the short term. Read More.

Controversy around strategy in Australia—Ferrari publicly defended its calls (“no regrets”)—may signal management/stewardship questions that traders can punish in the short term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Driver comments and punditry (Leclerc likening racing to “Mario Kart”; other critical headlines including messages from Lewis Hamilton) add noise and can feed short-term volatility. Read More.

Driver comments and punditry (Leclerc likening racing to “Mario Kart”; other critical headlines including messages from Lewis Hamilton) add noise and can feed short-term volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several critical/pressure pieces signal that motorsport setbacks are the main near-term risk to sentiment despite solid capital allocation and brand strength. Read More.

RACE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $563.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.61.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

