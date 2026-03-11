Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,059,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,680,470 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.06% of Lumentum worth $660,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,485,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,930,000 after purchasing an additional 41,975 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 82.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,745,000 after buying an additional 994,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,884,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 61.0% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 948,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,149,000 after buying an additional 359,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lumentum by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 881,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,849 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.48, for a total value of $2,596,542.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,402.36. The trade was a 44.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 45,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.32, for a total value of $26,624,774.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,583,690.60. The trade was a 30.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,343 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $672.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $783.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $494.27 and a 200-day moving average of $321.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The company had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lumentum to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $526.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.07.

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

