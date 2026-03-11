CareCloud (CCLDO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect CareCloud to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $32.0910 million for the quarter.

CareCloud Price Performance

CCLDO opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01.

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1823 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud is a healthcare information technology company that develops and delivers cloud-native software and services to medical practices, health systems and hospitals across the United States. The company’s platform combines practice management, electronic health record (EHR), revenue cycle management (RCM), population health analytics and patient engagement tools in a single integrated suite. CareCloud’s modular approach allows clients to adopt individual components—such as scheduling, billing or telehealth—and scale to a fully unified solution as their needs evolve.

Key offerings include CareCloud Charts, a web-based EHR designed to streamline clinical workflows; CareCloud Central, a practice management system that automates scheduling, patient intake and billing; and CareCloud Omni, which provides real-time analytics and business intelligence dashboards.

