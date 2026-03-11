John Breeden Sells 68,707 Shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider John Breeden sold 68,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $3,554,213.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,839.76. This trade represents a 43.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Q2 Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $96.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on QTWO. Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on Q2 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply in February — down ~36% to ~1.93M shares (?3.2% of shares short) with a days?to?cover of ~1.4 — reducing a potential short?squeeze risk and removing some downside pressure from forced covering.

Analyst and technical backdrop is mixed: several firms trimmed price targets (Needham, JPMorgan) while one upgraded to Buy (DA Davidson); QTWO trades well below its 50?day (~$60) and 200?day (~$67) moving averages, creating a cautious technical profile. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales by John E. Breeden — roughly 74,783 shares sold across March 5 & 9 (~$3.87M) — represent a material trimming of his stake and are a clear negative signal for sentiment. Breeden SEC filing

Large insider sales by John E. Breeden — roughly 74,783 shares sold across March 5 & 9 (~$3.87M) — represent a material trimming of his stake and are a clear negative signal for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Kimberly A. Rutledge sold ~25,288 shares on March 5 & 9 (?$1.31M), reducing her ownership by ~19% on earlier disclosures — another bearish insider action. Rutledge sale article

Kimberly A. Rutledge sold ~25,288 shares on March 5 & 9 (?$1.31M), reducing her ownership by ~19% on earlier disclosures — another bearish insider action. Negative Sentiment: Michael S. Kerr (General Counsel) sold ~12,375 shares across March 5 & 9 (~$638k), furthering the pattern of insider dispositions disclosed to the SEC. Kerr sale article

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

